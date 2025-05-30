Funding for Student Sports to Continue in Eindhoven

Student sports facilities in Eindhoven do not appear to be under immediate threat from government cuts in The Hague, the municipality has confirmed in response to questions from local councillors.

The national government had previously indicated an intention to cease financial support for student sports centres from 2026, potentially impacting around 13,000 students in Eindhoven. Such a move could have increased the cost of sports by several hundred euros per student each year. In light of this, GroenLinks, PvdA, and D66 queried the municipality’s stance on the issue.

However, Eindhoven has stated that it is unlikely to come to that. The government has since clarified that it will not enforce the rules that would have barred educational institutions from funding sports centres. As a result, universities and colleges may continue to finance these facilities.

A Fortunate Turn

Despite this positive development, the municipality cautioned that the affordability of student sports in the longer term remains uncertain. “We are still maintaining a degree of caution, as Minister Bruins has requested that universities and colleges first assess how much is being spent on various sports facilities.” In the meantime, the minister has committed not to alter the current funding arrangements.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.