Full stands in stadium: fans welcome the PSV champions

Thousands of people were at the Philips Stadium on Monday afternoon to welcome the PSV players. The crowd mainly consisted of parents with young children and the disabled, who did not want to visit the city centre’s huge hustle and bustle. The PSV players and staff were called forward one by one and applauded loudly.

All of PSV’s youth champions are also honoured. It is a wonderful experience for these young talents to be sung to this place. They all dream of being able to play in this stadium soon. The question is: how many of these players will follow in the footsteps of Noa Lang, Malik Tillman, Luuk de Jong, Joey Veerman, and Ivan Perisic in several years?

Favorites

On the crowded stands, the children enjoy themselves to the fullest. A girl glows from ear to ear when asked which players are her favourites. “Noa Lang and Luuk de Jong”, is the giggling answer. She is a big PSV fan and enjoys being here. However, she is also slightly nervous about seeing her favourites in person.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: Studio040