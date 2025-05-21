First houses new Nuenen neighbourhood almost ready

The first thirty homes of new Molenerve neighbourhood in Nuenen-West are mostly finished. The highest point of the houses has been reached, and this was celebrated by future residents and the municipality.

Councilman Patrick Kok was given the honour of securing one of the last roof plates. On the north side of Opwettenseweg there are terraced and corner houses, semi-detached and detached houses. With living areas ranging from 79 to 204 square metres, they are suitable for starters and families. The first houses should be ready around September.

Village atmosphere

The houses form the first phase of the construction of Molenerve, where a total of over seventy houses will be built. According to the municipality, the neighbourhood should soon exude a village atmosphere with lots of greenery.

“Reaching the highest point marks an important milestone in the development of Nuenen-West”, Alderman Patrick Kok says. In just under ten years, this new housing estate should contain some 1,600 houses.

The facades of the homes will feature climbing plants. There will also be plenty of trees and shrubs.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob