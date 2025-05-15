FC Eindhoven defender Shane van Aarle makes dream transfer to Juventus

A special transfer for FC Eindhoven player Shane van Aarle. The 18-year-old defender is making a dream transfer to the Italian top club Juventus.

He made his debut in the first team of FC Eindhoven this season. He will transfer to Juventus next summer, reports FC Eindhoven. It is not known how much the Eindhoven club will receive for the transfer. The club speaks of ‘a nice compensation’.

Van Aarle was trained at FC Eindhoven. He made his debut just before the winter break and in the second half of the season he definitely conquered a starting place in the defence of the first team.

“Sometimes things can go very quickly and Shane proves that. If you can play so stable and mature as an 18-year-old, the interest of top clubs will come automatically. We have offered him a plan for a longer stay in Eindhoven, but if a club of the calibre of Juventus comes your way, I understand his choice”, says technical manager Marc Scheepers of FC Eindhoven.

