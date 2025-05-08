Extensive damage due to house fire on Sophia van Wurtemberglaan

A fire raged on Sophia van Wurtemberglaan in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. The fire caused considerable damage to a house.

The fire started in the extension and spread. The fire brigade managed to get the fire under control shortly afterwards.

Injury

Considerable damage was caused to the ground floor. Stichting Salvage was set up to deal with the damage, the fire department reports. As far as is known, no one was injured.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez