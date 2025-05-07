Escaped lynx still missing: no idea where the animal is

The lynx that escaped from Eindhoven Zoo on Tuesday afternoon has still not been found. Eindhoven Zoo has no idea where the wild cat is.

However, 2 or 3 reports have been received about the lynx, a spokesperson for Eindhoven Zoo reports. These reports come from the area around the zoo. Eindhoven Zoo has placed traps with meat in the area in the hope of catching the animal.

Fence

The lynx escaped by breaking the fence of its enclosure itself. Eindhoven Zoo is still investigating how the animal was able to break the fence. For now, the search for the wild cat is still in full swing. According to the spokesperson, the wild cat is shy of people and the chance of seeing the animal is small. People who see the lynx are asked to contact Eindhoven Zoo or call the police.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob