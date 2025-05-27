Guitar festival Bridge, inclusivity, and Eindhoven Pride. These are the topics of conversation in the new episode of the talk show Eindje van de Week, coming Friday.

The guest is the departing director of the Muziekgebouw Edo Righini. He joins us to talk about the past four years that he has been in charge. Politician Gisèle Mambre (GroenLinks) will talk about inclusivity, Benjamin Ector will look ahead to the upcoming edition of Eindhoven Pride, and Koos Cornelissen, guitarist and co-owner of Café Wilhelmina, will speak about the role of music in his life.

Music

The musical accompaniment will be provided by the famous Ukrainian singer Oleh Skrypka and his band. He is known as the Guus Meeuwis of Ukraine. There are also regular sections: ‘De minute van’, and ‘de Voxpop’ and as a regular guest, Iris Penning will take the audience through the week of Eindhoven as a poetic reporter.

Talk show

The recordings of the talk show will be next Friday 30 May, from half past four in the afternoon. Admission is free. The audience is welcome in M ​​of the Muziekgebouw Eindhoven. Afterward, guests and the audience can stay for a drink.

Studio040 will broadcast Eindje van de Week on Tuesday evening 3 June. Talk show Eindje van de Week is a collaboration between Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, Studio040, and FRITS Media. The presentation is in the hands of Mike Weerts and Hans Matheeuwsen.

