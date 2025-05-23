Eindhoven to begin construction of HOV4 Line

The construction of the high-quality public transport (HOV) bus line from Eindhoven Central Station to the De Run business park, where ASML is located, is set to start in 2026. The municipalities of Eindhoven and Veldhoven have finalised their plans, with only the approval of the municipal councils still pending.

The HOV4 line is one of the major developments in the region. The bus line aims to improve accessibility to De Run and the High Tech Campus. To achieve this, a dedicated bus lane will be built from the city centre to the southwest of the city, extending to Veldhoven. In the future, the HOV4 line could potentially be extended to the Brainport Industries Campus in Eindhoven, where ASML plans to expand. The route is expected to see 10 to 20 buses per hour, with the potential to increase to 30 buses per hour.

Around this bus lane, which will pass by the major redevelopment site Kastelenplein, approximately 20,000 homes are planned to be built: 9,000 near the station and 11,000 at other locations along the route.

Financial Overview

The total cost of constructing the line is just under €300 million. The national government is contributing €145 million through the Brainport Deal (€109 million) and the Beethoven Deal (€36.4 million). The province, Eindhoven, and Veldhoven are contributing approximately €49 million, €37 million, and €12.5 million, respectively.

Private parties are providing €54.5 million, although €13 million from the Beethoven Deal still needs to be formally secured. Negotiations for this are in their final stages, but the agreements have yet to be signed.

With the introduction of the HOV4 line, some changes will occur. For instance, Mecklenburgstraat and Mauritsstraat will become one-way streets for regular traffic to accommodate the bus lane. Additionally, the Ring/Karel de Grotelaan junction will be made grade-separated.

Kastelenplein

At the southern end of Kastelenplein, where car traffic will flow, vehicles will be required to drive slowly. This decision was made after local residents expressed concerns about traffic pressure on the southern side of the area, following confirmation that the bus lane would run in both directions on the northern side. According to the Eindhoven city council, however, the traffic pressure will not increase due to these plans. There is also the possibility of establishing a mobility hub at the square.

These changes are not entirely new, as the preferred route for the HOV4 was already approved by the Eindhoven municipal council in 2023.

Land Acquisition

To construct the HOV4 line in its entirety, the municipality of Eindhoven still needs to acquire several plots of land. Discussions with property owners are ongoing, including with a petrol station that lies on the route and can no longer be used. If the municipality and landowners cannot reach an agreement, Eindhoven may proceed with compulsory purchase.

Timeline

Construction of the HOV4 line is scheduled to begin in 2026 and will be carried out in phases. The project is expected to be completed by 2033, depending on objection procedures, nitrogen emissions, and various regulations. The proposal still requires approval from the municipal council, with discussions scheduled for 1 July.

The connection of the HOV4 line to the underground bus station at Eindhoven Central is not included in the current timeline. The line will require its own tunnel under Fellenoord, which will cost an additional €55 million.

