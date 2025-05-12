Eindhoven resident scams elderly as a fake police officer

A 25-year-old man from Eindhoven has been sentenced to three years in prison, one year of which is suspended. He was convicted of posing as a police officer in order to steal valuables from the elderly.

The Eindhoven native and his accomplices struck between April and August of last year. His role was to make contact with elderly people, between 71 and 92 years old, from Geldrop, Uden and Oss, among others.

He called the victims and pretended to be a police officer. He warned that burglars had been arrested. The burglars were said to have had a notebook with them, which supposedly contained the victim’s details. The Eindhoven resident then indicated that it would be better for them to store valuables with the police.

Jewelry and bank cards

An 18-year-old Veghelaar came into the picture to collect cash, jewelry and bank cards from the victims. They also had to give up their PIN code. With that he withdrew money from the account. For his part he gets 300 days of juvenile detention, of which 284 days conditional. He also got eighty hours of community service.

Moreover, another accomplice, a 24-year-old man from Helmond also is sent to prison. He has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Among other things, he provided the addresses of the victims.

“In determining the sentences, the court takes into account that the suspects were deliberately looking for older victims. They not only caused these people financial damage, but also damaged their sense of security and trust in their fellow human beings. The victims also suffered from feelings of shame. In addition, the suspects stole jewelry with great emotional value from some victims,” ​​the court said.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas