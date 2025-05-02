Eindhoven region honors War Dead at these memorial sites

It has been 80 years since the Netherlands was liberated from Nazi Germany. On 4 May, there will be a commemoration of all civilians and soldiers who have died since the outbreak of World War II. At 8pm, there is a two-minute moment of silence. Below is an overview of the commemoration of the dead in the region.

Eindhoven

In Eindhoven, two minutes of silence will be held at the cemetery “De Oude Toren” in Woensel, by Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem and others. The ceremony starts at 7pm with a reading. After the silence, music society Wilhelmina will play the Wilhelmus, the mayor will give another speech and the ceremony will conclude with music.

Best

The commemoration of the dead in Best takes place at the war memorial in the Kruispark, where at 19:45 the music is started by harmony St. Caecilia. When the music has stopped, Mayor Rianne Donders-De Leest, together with a councillor, lays a wreath at the monument and silence follows. After the silence, the mayor gives another speech, after which the names of the people of Nuenen who died in the war are read.

Nuenen

At the war memorial ‘Resurrection is Liberation’, Nuenen residents can gather for the commemoration from 7pm. The mayor and live music will also be present here. After the speech by mayor Madeleine van Toorenburg, poems will be read by pupils of De Dassenburcht and Kindcentrum De Nieuwe Linde.

Geldrop-Mierlo

The residents will be welcomed at 7.45pm, at the British Field of Honour in Mierlo, with a speech by mayor Jos van Bree followed by music and two minutes of silence. The municipal council and the children’s mayor will lay the first wreath, followed by several speeches and the programme will conclude with singing.

Waalre

Mayor Oosterveer will open the commemoration at 19:44 with a speech at the “Liberation” statue in the park on the Iman van den Boschlaan. After the speech, there will be music by De Taptoe and this will be followed by two minutes of silence. Afterwards, there will be a moment for those present to lay flowers.

Son en Breugel

The programme starts at 19:30 with a service in the church on Zandstraat. After the mass, a silent march will leave for the liberation monument by the pond on Europalaan. After the two minutes of remembrance, a wreath and a flower arrangement will be laid by, among others, Mayor Suzanne Otters-Bruijnen and the veterans of Son en Breugel.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.