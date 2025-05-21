Eindhoven politicians approve drastic traffic plans

The radical traffic plans for the centre of Eindhoven can count on a large majority in the city council. The measures to make through traffic in the centre impossible and to make the ring road safer will cost about half a billion euros.

A large majority of the City Council on Tuesday approved the complex plan that divides the centre of Eindhoven into four parts, so to speak. No car traffic is possible between the four parts but for motorists to get from one area to another, they have to use the ring road. This will create more space in the centre for plazas.

Traffic flow

Cars will thus be sent via the ring road, where substantial traffic flow measures are planned. These include at least three flyovers and a reduction in speed from 70 to 50 kilometres per hour. “The plan contains radical and principle choices, but the plan will make the city safer and cleaner”, Traffic Alderman, Robert Strijk, responded.

Infarct

Only opposition parties VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy), 50plus, Forum voor Democratie (forum for democracy, FvD) and LPF (list Pim Fortuyn) voted against the plan. According to a FvD councillor, the plan will lead to a traffic infarct partly because the construction of tunnels will take another “twenty to thirty years”. VVD does not think the city centre will become more attractive.

€500,000,000

The estimated cost of the drastic traffic measures is about €500,000,000. The rollout of all measures is expected to take until after 2036.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob