Eindhoven announces plans for possible PSV championships

If PSV’s men become champions on Sunday 18 May, they will be honoured on the Stadhuisplein the following day on Monday 19 May. If PSV Women also become champions, they too will be honoured and go along on the flat cart.

The municipality announced that large screens will be placed in the city centre on Sunday to follow the match live. If the men become champions, the festivities in the city will start at 14.00 hrs. At 16.00, the PSV selection(s) and staff will depart from the Philips Stadium with the inauguration taking place at 18.30 on the Stadhuisplein. Between 20.00 and 21.00, the party comes to an end.

During the inauguration, there is a ban on glass, cans and plastic in the city centre. Beer will be served in the plastic cups also used during Carnival and King’s Day. If the inauguration goes ahead, the Wal will be closed from 7am on Monday, the street will be closed from the same time on Sunday.

Accessible

The municipality of Eindhoven warns that the city hall, the residents’ square and the city office will be closed on the day of the inauguration, although the municipality can be reached by telephone. The Stadhuisplein and city office car parks will not be accessible on Sunday and Monday in case of a tribute. Other car parks in the city centre may also be poorly accessible from 16:00 to 19:00 on Monday, the municipality informed.

Championship matches

PSV’s men’s team can win the national championship for the 26th time on Sunday if they win at Sparta. If number two Ajax fails to win against FC Twente, the Eindhoven men are champions anyway.

PSV Women will be in action against Feyenoord Women on Saturday. If the women’s team wins and FC Twente Women drop points against AZ Women, the PSV women’s team can crown themselves national champions for the first time in the club’s history.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta