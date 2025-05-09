Director Edo Righini leaves Muziekgebouw after four years

After four years, Edo Righini will quit as director of Muziekgebouw Eindhoven at the end of next month. He will start work at concert hall De Doelen in Rotterdam, where he joins the board.

Muziekgebouw Eindhoven announces that Righini has made an important contribution to the development of the organisation. ‘Under his leadership, Muziekgebouw Eindhoven has gone through a profound and tangible transformation. Artistically, socially and financially,’ the institution informs.

Healthy

For a long time, the music temple was in financial dire straits. But in recent years, its own income has increased considerably and the institution is financially healthy. Among other things, sponsorships increased substantially. In addition, ticket sales increased by more than 115 per cent compared to the years before Righini took office. Furthermore, many more top international artists came to the Muziekgebouw.

With new programming, the cultural institution also tried to attract a broader and more varied audience. This included evenings for the Moroccan community, Polish locals and an event for expats and internationals.

Inspired

‘This will be a great loss for Muziekgebouw Eindhoven. What an inspired leader, an accommodating colleague and, above all, an adequate and good director,’ is how Supervisory Board chairman Shirma Rouse reacted to Righini’s departure.

Source: Studio 040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta