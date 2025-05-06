Defne Ayas will be the new director of the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven starting in mid-September. She will succeed Charles Esche, who is leaving the museum after twenty years, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary in 2026.

Ayas has known the Van Abbemuseum for some time. In 2011, she worked on the Double Infinity exhibition held in the museum. One of Ayas’ assignments is to strengthen the international reputation of the museum. Ayas – with a very international CV – seems ideally suited for this.

For example, she has worked in China the US, Russia, and South Korea during her career. Over the past twenty years, she has led various leading art institutions, including Kunstinstituut Melly in Rotterdam, also known as Witte de With.

Ayas is from Istanbul, has Dutch nationality and currently lives in Berlin. She will be moving to Eindhoven for her new job at the Van Abbe. The new director is looking forward to starting at the Van Abbemuseum.

“It is no small task to continue the approach of the Van Abbemuseum. Especially not in a city that is fully involved in the world of technology and chips and has a special social character. Nevertheless, I will work on this with a lot of energy,” says Ayas ze in an initial reaction.

Source: Studio040

Translate by Ayşenur Kuran