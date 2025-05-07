D66 wants to get rid of garbage bags in Geldrop city centre

The Municipal Government of Geldrop-Mierlo must do something about the plastic garbage bags hanging from lampposts in the centre of Geldrop. That is what D66 (democrats) claims. According to the opposition party, the bags spoil the streetscape.

The bags that are hung up by the residents of the apartments and the entrepreneurs in Langstraat are a thorn in the side of the party.

Complaints

The Mayor and Aldermen are asked to come up with a solution. “We are getting questions from visitors to the city centre in particular about whether something can be done about the nuisance caused by the waste bags full of plastic, cans and drink packaging”, D66 writes. “It is absolutely not a calling card and that is why measures must be taken quickly”.

Studio040 has asked the municipality for a response, but has not yet received a response.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob