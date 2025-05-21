Curtain threatens to fall for liberation festival

This year threatens to be the last edition of liberation festival Liberation040 for students. The festival is not getting enough money to pay the bills. The organisation is therefore sounding the alarm.

Since 2018, the festival organised by and for students has been held around 18 September, the date Eindhoven was liberated from the German occupiers. An edition is scheduled for 2025 as well, but possibly for the last time.

Impact

“Due to structural underfunding, we as a foundation are forced to look at the possibility that next September will be the last edition of the festival”, the organisation announced.

“This is why we are sounding the alarm now: without support, this festival, and with it its social impact, will disappear. This while bringing different cultures and generations together and celebrating the theme of freedom is especially important in these times”.

Prevent

Liberation040 hopes that by going public about the dire situation the organisation finds itself in, a final demise can be prevented.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob