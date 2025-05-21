Crowded dance afternoon of Surinamese association

Surinamese club Mi Bosie (I kiss you) has existed in Eindhoven since 1989. But to their own surprise, interest in the club has been rising considerably lately. This can be seen at a dance afternoon at the community centre on Amazonelaan.

The sun shines brightly on the lawns of sports park Amazonelaan in Woensel district. Yet you have to be inside, in the canteen of community centre Aan de Meet (at the finish). There the guests have just finished a buffet. Yet there is already plenty of dancing, in dresses of all colours of the rainbow.

Surinamese community

“It’s getting busier and busier”, Leo Wouter, of the Mi Bosie Foundation, says. He keeps everything on track: instructing the DJ, giving away consumption vouchers and handing out prizes as the quiz master at the end of the afternoon. According to Leo, the club is already almost bursting at the seams. “Normally we have our party on Scheerderstraat. But only fifty people can fit in there. For these dance afternoons we have rented this location”. Due to the great demand for it, the organisation will soon begin offering a day programme for the elderly.

A little dance

From the speakers sounds a song by Curacao group “Doble R”, which was in the Dutch hit parade in 1982: “Shall we again…. a little dancing?” There is a lot of dancing, including by a lady who has to stay seated on her chair. She visibly enjoys the music. “Better than being out of the picture”*.

For more information: Mibosie.nl

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed.~ “Better than being out of the picture”: In this context the Dutch expression “Achter de geraniums zitten” can be used. This literally means ‘sitting behind the geraniums’, that you are not participating in society anymore, mostly associated with when you become old.