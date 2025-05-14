Concerns among area municipalities about housing for ‘own residents’

The municipalities in Eindhoven region are almost unanimous when it comes to allocating housing to ‘own residents’. If research shows that less than fifty per cent of social rental housing and newly built owner-occupied housing goes to people from their own municipality, Best, Geldrop-Mierlo and Nuenen can intervene.

Especially due to the economic growth in this region, but also simply due to the shortage of housing, the housing market is overstrained. This is particularly noticeable among young people in the villages around Eindhoven. However, it is not legally permitted to give priority to ‘own’ residents in the distribution of (new-build) housing.

Therefore, within the regional cooperation in Stedelijk Gebied Eindhoven (urban area, SGE) something else has been devised: the so-called ‘scarcity study’. Since 2024, this makes it possible to give priority to certain target groups. ‘Think for example of own residents or essential professions,’ according to a special newsletter of SGE. ‘Own residents’ are house seekers with economic and local ties to the municipality in question.

Substantiation

The condition is that the ‘scarcity’ for own residents, for example, can be substantiated. A study by Kadaster (land registry) shows that, on average, about fifty per cent of social rental housing and new construction owner-occupied housing accrues to residents of the owning municipality. So based on these figures, a priority scheme for its own residents does not necessarily seem necessary, according to Hans Pijs of Lijst Pijs on Nuenen City Council.

Nevertheless, he recently submitted a proposal requiring the council to conduct a scarcity study every two years. “This would allow the city council to make timely adjustments, as far as the chances of housing seekers from our own municipality are concerned”, Pijs explained. His proposal was adopted.

Municipalities, if they want to give priority, must demonstrate that there is clear scarcity among their own residents. “This does not mean so much in terms of housing shortage, but whether more or less than half of the homes for rent or for sale accrue to house seekers from its own municipality. In such a case, the City Council can decide to opt for a specific group”.

Achievable

In the Municipal politics of Geldrop, Nuenen and Son en Breugel there may be concerns about the chances of “own residents” for housing, but no one wants to put a wall around the villages. “We do need to ensure that the local housing market also remains accessible to people from outside”, it sounds.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob