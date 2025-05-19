Concerns about torches at PSV celebration: ‘Life-threatening in the crowd’

The red flares and smoke abundantly visible on the Stadhuisplein during the PSV celebrations are very dangerous, according to the Vereniging Evenementenvuurwerk Nederland (VEN). “If you are standing in a crowd, you cannot go anywhere.”

It is a familiar sight at football parties. The flares and smoke pots were already set off in full force on Sunday evening. However, several people say that after returning home, the red dust from that smoke was still coming out of their noses. On Monday afternoon, some supporters can also come onto the Stadhuisplein with bags full of fireworks. These range from decorative fireworks in plastic tubes to firecrackers. But how dangerous are these flares?

‘Life-threatening’

“Very dangerous,” says Ron de Koster, chairman of the Vereniging Evenementenvuurwerk Nederland. “You must stay as far away as possible, but that is impossible in a crowd.” The flares that burn brightly in particular pose a great risk. “There are legal consumer versions,” says De Koster. “But their effect is only small. So many supporters have dangerous emergency signal equipment.”

These are intended for shipping and use in emergencies. “Those things get 1500 degrees hot,” said the chairman. “That doesn’t make you happy. They burn a hole in your car. And when they’re burned out, they’re just thrown around. With all the risks that entail.”

Inhale

Inhaling smoke from smoke pots is also not healthy. “That smoke is rubbish. It won’t kill you right away, but it can hurt your lungs for a few days.”

The best thing you can do, according to the chairman of the interest group, is to stay as far away from the smoke and flares as possible. But that isn’t easy if you are standing on the Stadhuisplein. “The risk of being hit by glowing parts is great,” he says.

The KNVB bans setting off fireworks, flares, and/or smoke pots before, during, and after a match. The association finds this far too dangerous.

‘Enforcement not possible’

The municipality of Eindhoven is responsible for the square’s safety. They say enforcement is impossible in this busy environment. They check at the entrance as best they can within the possibilities and powers of security. What they find is confiscated.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas