Children learn about quantum physics at Ondekfabriek

Group eight of primary school Trudo from Eindhoven was taught about quantum physics at the Ontdekfabriek at Strijp-S this week. This is one of the most complicated fields in physics that deals with very small particles.

The children make puzzles where they have to decipher codes. ‘It requires a lot of imagination. It just so happens that children are also very imaginative, so we tap into that,’ says Hugo Vrijdag of the Ondekfabriek.

Quantum Physics

Quantum physics studies small particles such as atoms and electrons. Quantum mechanics are the future, according to project leader Nathalie Tielen of Eindhoven University of Technology, which is why it is good to teach children about it. ‘It’s nice if children have then already had an introduction and know a bit about how it works,’ she says.

‘In the future you’ll have a lot more technical things and then it’s kind of interesting if you know things like this,’ says one school girl. ‘But yes, I have no idea what it is yet, so I don’t know if it will be of any use to me.’

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan