Bosrijk Zuiver gets a community greenhouse ‘Picking Paradise’

The Bosrijk Zuiver neighbourhood in Meerhoven was symbolically completed on Friday, when the keys to the neighbourhood greenhouse were officially handed over.

The ‘Picking Paradise’, as the greenhouse is called, is an edible indoor garden where residents can enjoy fresh fruit and meet each other.

Picking together

The community greenhouse is centrally located in the neighbourhood and should strengthen the sense of community among the 32 residents of Bosrijk Zuiver. Last year, residents were allowed to vote on three designs presented by Soontiëns Hoveniers for the layout. The final choice was the Picking Paradise: a lush greenhouse where everything is edible.

Space has also been created around the greenhouse for socialising, including a picnic table on the terrace. The initiators hope that residents will not only come to harvest but also help with maintenance. Over half of the residents indicated their willingness to do so during the voting round.

The neighbourhood greenhouse is the final piece of the project, which consists of sustainable wooden homes (CLT), a green public space and a striking 8-metre-high fauna tower. The houses were completed last year, and the public green space has since been laid out. With the greenhouse, the neighbourhood is now officially complete.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan