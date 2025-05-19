BAM builds new central building for Eindhoven museum Vonk

BAM will build the central building of the Eindhoven museum Vonk. This has been agreed between the construction company and Vonk’s predecessor, the preHistoric Village.

The plans for Spark have been in the works for at least five years. After several discussions in local politics, the city council gave the green light to the plans earlier this year. Due to inflation, the costs rose sharply. BAM was commissioned to reduce the cost of the museum building to eight million euros. Technology companies ASML, VDL, and Simac are also contributing.

Expansion

The current preHistoric Village is expanding considerably. Now the park covers more than one and a half hectares. With the expansion to Vonk, this will be about 3.5 hectares. A walk in the new museum park leads visitors along 13,000 years of regional and Eindhoven history.

Museum building

Central to the new park is a new museum building. This is where the entrance with museum shop, an intro show, exhibition space, workshop, and catering come together. The building will have a sustainable and green roof. The public will soon also be able to walk around on the roof.

Construction work is expected to start in August.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan