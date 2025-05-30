Appliance exchange scheme to support low-income households

The municipality of Eindhoven is launching a white goods exchange scheme aimed at helping families who have received the Meedoenbijdrage 2024 to replace their old appliances. The initiative is part of efforts to tackle energy poverty.

The Meedoenbijdrage was introduced to enable individuals with low incomes to participate in sports or other recreational activities. Any resident of the city whose income is up to 130 per cent of the social assistance level is eligible to apply for this support.

Families who are already receiving the contribution will also qualify for new white goods under the scheme. The aim is to replace old, energy-inefficient appliances—such as fridges, freezers, and washing machines—with newer, more energy-efficient models. Each household can receive up to €550 to put towards a new appliance in exchange for an old one.

The scheme is being run exclusively in partnership with white goods retailers that have a physical presence in Eindhoven. The municipality has allocated a total of €5 million for the exchange initiative.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta