Alice is blind and cycling from Eindhoven to Spain for charity

Blind, yet tackling 2,350 kilometres on a tandem.

Alice Kortekaas, who lost her sight due to cancer and an eye condition, is doing just that. She’s cycling with pilot Miel in ’t Zand, who acts as her eyes, from Eindhoven to Spain’s Costa Blanca. The duo is raising funds to give people with life-threatening illnesses a special day out. “I don’t want everything I’ve been through to have been for nothing,” she says.

The pair will get on their tandem on Saturday and leave for Spain. ‘Just like in the Tour de France, we cycle six days each time and then have a rest day. In total, we cycle 24 stages and every day we cycle about 90 km,’ Miel in ’t Zand says.

The Eindhoven native is not only driver of the tandem, but also director of the Topsport for Life foundation. For his voluntary organisation, which works for people with, for example, ALS or cancer, the pair raise money. ‘We organise outings or holidays for people, but we also provide daily support for those who need it,’ Miel explains.

Great adventure

He is now putting his work down for a few weeks. After all, a big adventure lies ahead. Exciting for both of them, but perhaps a little more so for Alice. The Rotterdam native lost her right eye almost 20 years ago due to cancer. Four years ago, she went completely blind due to an illness. She also suffered a cerebral infarction.

‘I’ve had a tough time, but I don’t want everything I’ve been through to have been in vain. I want to be meaningful and help other people,’ Alice explains her motivation. ‘Cycling when you can’t see anything is very crazy, but I put my fate in Miel’s hands. I have faith in him and he reassures me a lot’

While cycling, Miel tells her everything he sees. Then she uses her imagination to make something out of it. The pair have been training for the ride since October. ‘I have stopped smoking and drinking and am top fit,’ says Alice.

Inspire

During the cycling journey, Alice hopes to inspire others and raise funds for those in need. “There are many charities collecting money for scientific research, but people with the illness don’t benefit from that research. I’m raising money for fun days out for them,” Alice explains.

Besides, she finds sitting on the sofa rather dull. That’s why she’s not shying away from this adventure. The duo is eager to hop on the bike. “Then my mind goes blank, and my gaze is set on the horizon,” Alice says.

The starting signal will be given on Saturday at Hout restaurant in Eindhoven. They aim to reach their final destination by 12 June. Over €20,000 has already been raised for the volunteer organisation Topsport for Life.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta