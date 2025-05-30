30 kilometres zone at Hut van Mie Pils

A 30 kilometres per hour zone will be introduced at the well-known eatery Hut van Mie Pils next month. However, the municipal authorities warn that it is not possible to check whether motorists are adhering to this maximum speed.

Without speed bumps, there is no point in setting up such a zone, the Mayor and Aldermen write. There is currently no budget available for bumps.

In order to slow down motorists, so-called ‘speed breakers’ are needed, the board states. This does not only concern bumps but also traffic metres or coloured areas on the road. If these are not there, the chance that people will keep to the maximum speed is small, the Mayor and Aldermen state.

Finances

Because the municipal council of Waalre has not set aside any money for, for example, bumps and road narrowing, the municipal council calls enforcement on Hutdijk ‘impossible’.

Last year, the municipal council made a decision about the accessibility of Hut van (cabin of) Mie Pils and surroundings. One of the components was the setting up of a 30 kilometres zone. The board also indicated at the time that this only makes sense if there are also measures to enforce the speed limit.

The village politics did not agree with this. The introduction of a 30 kilometres per hour zone on Hutdijk will therefore be achieved by taking a traffic decision and placing signs with a maximum speed.

