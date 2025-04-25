What to do on King’s Day in Eindhoven and the surrounding area

The King is celebrating his birthday this weekend, and the festivities will also be in full swing across Eindhoven and the wider region. Here’s where you can find the parties and markets.

Eindhoven

Eindhoven will be transformed under the banner ‘Eindhoven = King’ for King’s Day. Celebrations for the King’s birthday will take place throughout the city during both Koningsnacht (King’s Night) and Koningsdag (King’s Day). Nearly thirty locations across Eindhoven will host parties, most of them free of charge. Festivities will be happening at Stadhuisplein, Wilhelminaplein, and Ketelhuisplein, among other spots.

You can find more information about the King’s Night and King’s Day events [here].

In addition to the parties, there are also markets throughout the city. You can find flea markets at the Woenselse Markt, Wilhelminaplein and Celsiusplein. See all locations here.

Best

The king’s birthday will also be celebrated in Best. There are traditional elements such as a free market and a parade. The free market on the main street starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.. At 11 a.m., children can decorate their bikes in the Village Square. Materials for decorating bikes will be handed out at the tent on the Village Square. At 12.15 pm the children will return to the square and there will be an award ceremony for the three best decorated bikes. Further activities can be found here.

Son en Breugel

In Son en Breugel, Koningsnacht can be celebrated on the Kerkplein in Son. In the morning, for the early birds, there is a morning IVN walk starting at 05.00 at the Pieter Brueghelplein. From the name it does not derive from the “walk” is done by bicycle and is an annual tradition. At 10:00 a.m. the youth activities start in Breugel, the Children’s Free Market and Springbok Run in Gentiaan, The King’s Jacks in ‘t Kruk and the open day Hoi Huis. From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. the party is on the Kerkplein in Son. All information can be found in the newspaper on pages 14-15.

Geldrop-Mierlo

In Geldrop there are several activities during the children’s King’s Day on Saturday. So you can at 10.15 am with your decorated bike to the chervil for a chance to win a prize. There is a free market and children can draw sidewalk signs. There will be bouncy castles, you can get your face painted and even hand archery.

In Mierlo, traditionally the unveiling of a special shield on the May tree on the Molenplein will be done. At 11 a.m. the free market will open. Furthermore, there will be live music by Mierlo Music in Harmony.

Waalre

There will also be celebrations here. On Saturday, for example, there will be a children’s fair in the center at 1:30 pm. Children from grades 3 to 8 can go to the Market Square for activities. They can earn game tokens: the Weuros. With these Weuro’s they can participate in attractions and special games, so prizes can be won.

Nuenen

From 11 a.m. there will be a show by Circus Simsalabim full of acrobatics and suitable for all ages. There will also be a King’s Market where all kinds of things can be found. There will also be live music at various locations and bouncy castles.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.