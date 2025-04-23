Well-known DJ opens pop-up club in Klokgebouw

DJ Fedde Le Grand opens the pop-up club Club Nouveau at Klokgebouw in Eindhoven. It belongs to a pop-up series by Klokgebouw in cooperation with PIXL.

PIXL is hosting a pop-up club at Klokgebouw for three weekends in April and May. For Club Nouveau, PIXL is joining forces with DJ Fedde Le Grand, who is known for his house music. He broke through with the track “Put Your Hands Up For Detroit” and his remixes of Madonna, Coldplay and Michael Jackson. He co-founded Sneakerz, a house music event in the Netherlands.

With his clubnight, he aims to provide a stage for both emerging and well-known house artists. “I’m super excited to launch my new concept Club Nouveau with the friends at PIXL. I got so inspired by the club vibe they managed to put down that this idea was born. With talented names and great artists from home and abroad coming together in the funky house music corner”, the artist announced in a press release.

On 2 May, the artist will come to Klokgebouw.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob