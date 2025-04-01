Urgent call for a new gym in Gestel

Primary school Karel de Grote and residents’ organisation OOG from Genderdal have made an urgent appeal to the municipality of Eindhoven to construct a gymnasium next to the school. At present, students from primary school have to travel to other neighbourhoods for PE lessons, which detracts from their educational time.

The authors of the letter argue that a gymnasium close to the school would improve education and benefit the community. The gymnasium could also provide space for broader social activities, strengthening social cohesion in the area.

“In the neighbourhood, we notice a significant shortage of adequate exercise facilities. This shortage contributes to an increase in physical inactivity, which has negative consequences for the physical and mental health of the residents,” the letter states.

Additionally, the initiators requested the council relocate the youth meeting place on Mendelssohnlaan. The hut next to the basketball court is said to cause nuisance and insecurity. Relocation would benefit the recent improvements to the basketball court and enhance safety, the initiators claim.

The primary school’s school council and the residents’ association hope to realise the project together with the council. They are asking the council to engage in discussions regarding the location and design of the gymnasium so that it has a positive impact on both education and the community of Genderdal.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh