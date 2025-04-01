Oirschot barracks training

The military exercise of the year has begun for the Oirschot barracks. In the darkness of early Tuesday morning, the first convoys rolled out of the barracks grounds. They are heading to Germany. “We’re showing that we’re so good, Putin won’t even try,” they say.

Along the way, they are joined by artillery, engineers, and air defense units. After crossing a river, they will assault a training village in Germany. There will be dead and wounded — simulated, of course. However, the exercise will be even more realistic than the previous one.

Objective

“We have two goals,” says General Gert-Jan Kooij. “To show that we are ready — to the public and the enemy. We’re demonstrating that we’re so good that Putin won’t dare. The other goal is to try new things and keep developing.”

That first goal already seems to be achieved, even before the exercise begins. The scene is striking: convoys of armoured vehicles are lined up across the Oirschot barracks grounds, stretching for hundreds of meters. As far as the eye can see, boxers with blue flags and machine guns mounted on top. Occasionally, a Fennek reconnaissance vehicle, a Bushmaster, or a Scania truck.

Everything is coming along. Containers, trailers, and even coils of barbed wire. Around the armored vehicles, the area is teeming with men and women in green uniforms, fully packed and geared. Boxes of ration water are loaded into the bellies of the armored vehicles.

Cold war echoes

The large convoys of military vehicles evoke memories of the distant past—when the Cold War was still raging and East and West were opposed—us against the Russians—much like now.

“I grew up in a world of peace, like many of us. But I’m not sure that will last,” says General Kooij, commander of the 13 Light Brigade in Oirschot. “We’ve been seeing trenches and tanks in Ukraine for years now. And war-like conditions in more and more places. The world is on fire.”

That’s why the Bastion Lion exercise was developed. Last year, Oirschot also participated in NATO’s largest exercise since the Cold War. This year, their contribution is even more significant in vehicles: 1,800 combat vehicles and equipment, compared to 1,000 last year.

The two combat units from Oirschot alone represent 1,200 troops. Add the supporting units — logistics, medical teams, and 135 air defense soldiers from the Peel Barracks. Engineers from Vught are providing the pontoons to cross the Elbe River.

German Allies

Artillery from ‘t Harde and a small Belgian unit are also joining the exercise. In Germany, a German combat battalion will integrate with the brigade. That brings the total to 4,000 soldiers — a “medium brigade” in military terms, capable of independent operation. The working language is English.

“We’ve spent a long time on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. We haven’t done exercises like this in a long time. From now on, we’ll be doing them annually,” says Colonel Ron Sensen of the Royal Netherlands Army.

Drones and Infantry

Some 200 drones are also being deployed. They serve as the eyes of the infantry. One day before departure, a drone is still being tested. They fly almost invisibly above the convoys. “Artificial Intelligence, drones, robots, and even regular smartphones — those are the innovations we’re using,” says Sensen.

The brigade is heading to a German training ground with a simulated village, where they will carry out an assault. What makes this exercise special is that there will be simulated casualties — dead and wounded. Not real, of course, but as realistic as possible.

“We’re training with casualties on site. The repatriation of bodies. Logistical support. Military ceremonies. We want to know if our medical systems are strong enough,” Sensen explains.

Not everything is physically practiced. Some parts are conducted remotely—virtually, on paper, at desks, and through computers. The units will return to Oirschot on April 17, safe and sound—but with “casualties” on paper.

Will the army disclose the number of simulated casualties? “No, we keep those figures to ourselves for internal evaluation. The combat losses will not be shared,” says Sensen.

