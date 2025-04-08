A new law requires all scientists to be screened before they are given access to sensitive technological information, such as at the Eindhoven University of Technology. According to the cabinet, this is necessary to prevent Dutch knowledge from being misused in foreign weapon systems.

According to Education Minister Eppo Bruins, countries such as Iran, China, and Russia are actively engaged in espionage to obtain sensitive information, including via compatriots living in the Netherlands. Therefore, the plan was initially to screen researchers from outside Europe. However, that will not happen because the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights and the State Advocate warned against discrimination.

Screening

That is why all master’s students, researchers, and support staff are now screened if they can view sensitive information, even if they come from the Netherlands.

Bruins published an initial draft of his bill on Monday. A spokesperson said he will work on it ‘with a surgical knife’. Nevertheless, around 8,000 scientists are expected to change jobs or take on new positions each year.

A spokesperson for the university cannot yet say how many people will be involved at TU/e. “We will first study the proposal.” He points out that all universities have had a core knowledge security team since 2022, plus a broader advisory team that deals with information security, among other things.

Applications rejected

Universities currently do the risk assessments of newcomers in sensitive areas themselves. Research by NOS showed in March that hundreds of applications and international collaborations have not gone ahead in recent years because they were considered too risky.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran