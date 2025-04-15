Youth finally have their own hangout spot

Young people in Son en Breugel have had their own hangout spot since 4 April. As an experiment, a small container with benches, a table, and a bin has been placed at the VV SBC car park on Rooijseweg.

Most youth in Son en Breugel have waited years for such a place. However, now that it has been realised, it is too late for that generation. Youth worker Dennis Jansen states: “Many of those young people have already outgrown their ‘hanging out phase. ‘”

Sports tournament

The new generation is pleased with the spot. The youth centre Chill Out, where teenagers can go, is only open a few hours a week. So, there is indeed a need for more. A 17-year-old girl, who wishes to remain anonymous, says: “Very few activities are organised for people my age here. A lot is done for small children, but nothing to attract the youth.” Another boy adds, “We as young people enjoy sports activities, and there are very few here. It would be great to hold a sports tournament with young people from other villages around Eindhoven, such as Veldhoven or Best.”

The young people would also like the council to be more involved in organising activities. They believe that what is organised is poorly advertised. “You only see an Instagram post occasionally with a small announcement about something, but you don’t see any notice boards or anything being shared at school.”

Evidence

According to the young people, the ‘ultimate proof’ of this poor policy is a girl from Son and Breugel who has only just been informed about the hangout spot through word of mouth. “I hadn’t heard anything about that at all!” she says. That shows that the council needs to communicate more.”

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh