Stricter measures for laughing gas possession

Bad news for nitrous oxide users. Six municipalities in the Eindhoven region have adjusted their policy regarding this narcotic substance. Residents who have more than ten canisters, cylinders, or ampoules of nitrous oxide in their homes can now be temporarily evicted.

The municipalities involved are Nuenen, Geldrop-Mierlo, Son en Breugel, Valkenswaard, Heeze-Leende, and Cranendonck. The decision to take a tougher stance is not unexpected. “Excessive use of nitrous oxide can cause nerve damage with serious lasting consequences. Furthermore, nitrous oxide use can lead to traffic accidents. The trade in nitrous oxide is also a lucrative illegal profit model,” a spokesperson for the municipality of Son en Breugel stated.

The prevalence of nitrous oxide problems in the six municipalities remains unclear. However, at the recycling centre in Geldrop-Mierlo, 441 cylinders were returned last year. The count stands already at 120 this year. This information was provided by Cure. According to the waste processing company, no figures are available from Valkenswaard. In Son en Breugel, there is ‘not immediately a significant nuisance’, according to the municipal spokesperson. However, it is reported that a lot of nitrous oxide is being used in the village. The managers of the recycling centres in Nuenen and Son en Breugel have not yet shared any figures.

Opium Act

According to the municipalities, there is sufficient reason to be stricter when nitrous oxide is found in residential or commercial properties. This is possible because nitrous oxide has been classified as a Class II substance under the Opium Act since the beginning of 2023. Consequently, it falls under the Damocles Act. This law allows mayors to close a residence or commercial property for at least three months if a certain quantity of drugs is discovered.

“A closure of a property is a severe measure, and therefore, the nature and circumstances of a situation must always be taken into account based on judicial rulings before such a decision is made. In certain situations, it may be possible to deviate from the policy by opting for a penalty payment instead of a closure,” said the municipal spokesperson for Son and Breugel.

