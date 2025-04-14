Splinter’s 50 year anniversary calls for a party

Playground De Splinter is celebrating its 50 year anniversary. The celebration in the Woensel park will have a wide range of activities. This Easter sees the kick-off of this special year, with a spring festival.

At the Easter Sunday Spring festival children can try the obstacle course, go for a spin in the merry-go-round, take part in a circus workshop, or do scientific experiments. There is also an area to build structures or make paintings.

In th year ahead there will be more events to celebrate those fifty years. There’s a reunion of former employees, and a summer festival in July.

Biggest playground

De Splinter started in 1975 as a small building site for chidren. Chidren living in the neighbourhood could use wood and other building materials to  construct their own project. Since then, the park has grown into Eindhoven’s biggest playground, with a surface area of seven soccer fields. It contains a water park, a pirate island and a petting zoo.

