Primary school ‘t Slingertouw is safe

The situation at primary school ‘t Slingertouw in the Eindhoven new district Meerhoven is safe. Plans are also being developed to permanently solve the problems with moisture and mould. This is what the municipality announced in response to the concerns of parents and employees of ‘t Slingertouw.

Parents and staff expressed their concerns about the situation last week. The school building is in poor condition. There are problems with moisture, leaks and moild. The fear is that this could affect the health of students and staff. Some colleagues are suffering from hair loss and headaches.

“It cannot be proven that these complaints are due to the condition of the building, but we find it is striking” their letter says

Attention

The municipality says that the problem with moisture and mould ‘is receiving full attention’. A spokesperson points out that the GGD has been to the location and has indicated that the school is ‘safe for use’.

Measures

Parents and staff want the municipality to take action as soon as possible to resolve the situation permanently. The municipality says that several construction measures were already taken last year to tackle the moisture problem. But according to the staff, that has not helped enough.

In order to solve the problem once and for all, the municipality is in talks with the boards of the SKPO school association and the Korein childcare organisation. The parties hope to come up with a few solutions soon. What those solutions are, is not yet clear.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez