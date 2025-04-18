Season tickets PSV more expensive due to rising security costs

Season ticket holders of PSV are going to pay more again in the coming soccer year. Prices have been increased by about five per cent. According to PSV, increased security costs in particular are causing additional expenses.

In addition, supporters have the option of purchasing an all-in card, which allows them to attend not only Eredivisie matches but also all home matches of European competitions.

It is for the second consecutive season that prices have increased. Last season was also about five percent. Nevertheless, season tickets sold out quickly and PSV plays almost all home matches in front of full stands.

Moreover, there is a waiting list, which includes more than ten thousand interested parties. Hence, the club would like to expand the capacity of the Philips Stadium.

All-in

After Corona, PSV began issuing a so-called all-in card. The holder of this season ticket has access to all league and cup matches, friendly matches and European encounters played at the Philips Stadium.

The price of an all-in card is 85% higher than the price of a season ticket, which only entitles the holder to attend seventeen Eredivisie matches.

