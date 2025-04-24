Schouten to miss end of PSV season due to surgery

Jerdy Schouten will not play for PSV this season due to a knee injury. The 28-year-old midfielder will undergo surgery on Thursday, coach Peter Bosz announced at a press conference in the run-up to the away match against FC Twente.

“He could also be there tomorrow, but Jerdy himself indicates that he is not 100 percent. You have to be if you want to play football at this level. He is not and he is not growing towards it anymore. That is why it was decided to have the procedure done now.”

Schouten can therefore join the preparation for the new season again. “That is the good news,” says Bosz. “That he is his fittest from day one.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez