Sagged gas line between HTC and A2 was caused by leaky pump

The gas leak that caused a dangerous situation between A2 and High Tech Campus March 2024 was caused by a leaking, nearby pump. This emerged from an investigation commissioned by De Dommel water board.

In mid-March last year, the need was high on Professor Holstlaan. A large gas pipeline was about to burst because the ground beneath it had been washed away. The nearby highways were closed, causing major traffic chaos around Eindhoven. A neighbourhood in Waalre received an NL-Alert and hotels in the area had to make an evacuation plan.

More than a year after the event, it is known how the situation could have arisen. From an investigation conducted on behalf of Waterschap (water board) De Dommel, it becomes clear that a nearby pump line had been leaking for half a day. This happened near the gas line, which was only 17 metres away from the sewer to which the water pump was connected. About 1,500 cubic metres of water washed away about 300 cubic metres of sand, exposing the gas line and nearly bursting it.

Not unequivocal

How the leak at the pump installation could have occurred cannot be answered unequivocally, according to the investigators. For that, the information is lacking. Possible causes are the use of bolts that were too short when assembling the pump installation and the collapse of the soil on which the installation stood.

The water board informs that an agreement has been reached on the settlement of the damage with the contractors who were involved in the construction of the installation. Who will pay for the damage suffered is not known.

Source: Studio040

