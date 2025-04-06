Rosalie recreates Stroomhuis, her former home

The iconic ‘Stroomhuis’, which burnt down some six months ago, has risen from the ashes in miniature. For creator and former tenant of the Stroomhuis, Rosalie Braamkolk, it was an essential part of her mourning process. “It was a hugely upsetting event and this is my way to come to terms with it”.
Rosalie was living in the Stroomhuis at the time of the fire. “I was aslerp when the fire broke out. When I woke up I alerted my roommate and we quickly left the building in our pyjamas”, Rosalie recalls. To deal with her grief she started recreating the building. “It gives me a good feeling when others can see it too now and remember what the Stroomhuis was like”.
Stefan van Moorsel, the ‘daddy’ of the Stroomhuis, also regards the fire as a tragedy. He had been involved with the building since squatters occupied it some twenty-five years ago “I think my young people are very important. They need a place to do what they consider worth doing without all these rules and regulations”.
New Stroomhuis
Whether there will ever be a new Stroomhuis is as yet unclear. The municipality does not seem to have found a site for it yet. That is why Rosalie started a search. For her Design Academy course she is investigating the possibilities for a new cultural breeding ground. “I am talking to various organisations and will ultimately make a design for the city”. The eventual design, she hopes, will persuade the municipality to ensure that the plans will be realised.
Stefan would like to see a new building in the old location. “This is the perfect spot. No one experiences any nuisance from our activities here. They should just build a new building here, but stronger, better and safer. That would be my preference”.
Source: Studio040
Translated by Greta