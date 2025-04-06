Rosalie recreates Stroomhuis, her former home

Stefan van Moorsel, the ‘daddy’ of the Stroomhuis, also regards the fire as a tragedy. He had been involved with the building since squatters occupied it some twenty-five years ago “I think my young people are very important. They need a place to do what they consider worth doing without all these rules and regulations”.

New Stroomhuis

Whether there will ever be a new Stroomhuis is as yet unclear. The municipality does not seem to have found a site for it yet. That is why Rosalie started a search. For her Design Academy course she is investigating the possibilities for a new cultural breeding ground. “I am talking to various organisations and will ultimately make a design for the city”. The eventual design, she hopes, will persuade the municipality to ensure that the plans will be realised.

Stefan would like to see a new building in the old location. “This is the perfect spot. No one experiences any nuisance from our activities here. They should just build a new building here, but stronger, better and safer. That would be my preference”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Greta