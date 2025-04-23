Rob Snellen leaves his party in Best because of plans AZC

Youth political party JO in Best is losing a seat in the City Council. Rob Snellen is leaving the coalition party because he disagrees with the possible arrival of an asylum seekers’ centre for 192 refugees.

The future AZC is planned by the City Council on a fallow pasture in the outskirts of Best. There has been a lot of commotion among residents about this decision. Snellen also criticises the way in which the council wants to push through the choice. According to him, the municipality “only” has to accommodate 88 asylum seekers.

Most refugees

Within Stedelijk Gebied (urban area) Eindhoven (SGE), the Municipality of Best has already accommodated the most refugees with a residence permit, according to Snellen. In addition to the most labour migrants. In ED (Eindhoven daily newspaper), the outgoing council member says that far too few social housing units are being built in Best as well.

Snellen would like to see smaller housing units being erected throughout the municipality to accommodate refugees. The problem, however, is that Centraal Orgaan opvang Asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, COA) is not making a financial contribution in this case, and Best has to pay for all the costs itself.

Terrible

Jo van den Boogaard, chairman of Jongerenpartij (youth party) JO, told Studio040 earlier that he still has some questions for the board and as a coalition party he does not simply agree with the proposals of the City Council. At the same time, he is bitter about the disturbances that took place during an information evening about the AZC.

“I think it’s terrible. A meeting like this is also attended by people who just want to riot. If you want to talk, you don’t go to a meeting with eggs and fireworks. Then you are after something else. We also want clarification about the procedure, but in a normal way. On 19 May, we hope to get answers to all our questions”.

One-man political group

One-man group Snellen will continue as the one-man BestAnders (Best different) group until the municipal elections next year. His departure will not affect the coalition.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob