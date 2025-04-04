Rioters hijack protest against AZC in Best

Eggshells still cling to the walls and windows—remnants of the protest against a new asylum seekers’ center (AZC) in Best, visible even on Thursday. The night before, an information session at the Naestenbest sports hall was abruptly halted when a group of rioters disrupted the event.

The meeting was intended to inform registered residents of Best in small groups about the AZC plans. Activists from the group AZC Best Nee arrived with tractors, banners, and music. But to their dismay, the situation soon spiraled out of control.

“The evening started peacefully,” said Henk Steenbakkers, spokesperson for AZC Best Nee. “But when a large group of young people who hadn’t registered were denied entry, the mood shifted.”

While the entrance door was still open, rioters pushed their way inside. After it was closed, they forced it open twice more and even tried to enter through the emergency exit. Each time, the police intervened and removed them.

Outside, the building was pelted with eggs, and fireworks were set off. “At least two cobras exploded right in front of my house,” said a resident.

Peaceful

Action Group AZC Best No disapproves of violence. “We are against violence and vandalism. We also clearly asked not to use aggression,” said Steenbakkers.

The group wants to protest decently. “No eggs, no fireworks, but lots of noise and banners. We want to make our voices heard with a large group peacefully. Together we are strong.” The action group hopes that the municipality will drop the plan for the azc in this way.

No Azc in Best

At the end of March, the municipality of Best announced the intended location of a new asylum seekers’ center. On a meadow on the corner of the Hooistraat and the Schansstraat, residential units for a total of 192 people are to be built within one to two years.

Many residents are worried about the arrival of the asylum center. “I don’t hear many good stories about azc’s,” says one man.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta