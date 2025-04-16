PvdA and Volt want an international strategy for Eindhoven

Municipality of Eindhoven needs to put itself even more on the global map so that the city can better compete with other cities. And to make that happen, the city needs to develop an international strategy. That is the opinion of the local groups of Volt and PvdA (labour party).

The City Council groups see that Eindhoven is already making a relatively large amount of noise even now for a city of its size. But it lacks a structural basis that the city uses in its lobbying activities, for example. In fact, lobbyists working for the city in Brussels mainly look at things from a Brainport perspective. Urban issues such as housing receive too little attention while, according to the group, there are also opportunities there from an international perspective.

This is an undesirable situation, according to Volt and PvdA. Brainport Development has its own international strategy, but this was drawn up without the involvement of the Municipality of Eindhoven.

Competition

That while cities are increasingly competing with each other internationally, the groups write. The separate international activities that Eindhoven already undertakes can be streamlined with an international strategy, so that the city can develop even further in economic and technological terms and is better able to attract international investors, companies and talent.

Such a strategy can also better respond to geopolitical developments, such as regional tensions and trade conflicts that affect the regional high-tech industry.

City ties

One notable part of the two parties’ initiative proposal concerns entering into “strategic partnerships with world cities” which would put Eindhoven “in a favourable position”. By working on international relations, the city can significantly improve its competitive position, the proposers believe.

Earlier, Volt’s City Council group took the initiative to break the historical city tie between Eindhoven the large Chinese city of Nanjing, a city tie that seemed to meet the above requirements. The reason for the cut in 2022 was violation of human rights.

‘Sensitive’

“International relations can be sensitive, especially if partners from countries with controversial regimes or other sensitivities are involved. This can generate public criticism, especially if policies are not properly communicated to the residents of Eindhoven,” Volt and PvdA said.

The groups expect developing an international strategy to cost about €300,000.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob