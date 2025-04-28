PSV championship door still ajar

Pic credit :PSV

There is a big turnout for PSV’s open training session at the Philips Stadium on Monday. The atmosphere is good, the sun is shining and coach Peter Bosz’s side still have a slim chance of winning the title. Anything is still possible.

Ajax currently lead the table by seven points. But PSV have a game in hand. They have three games to play and PSV have four. If PSV win all their games and Ajax drop at least four points, the Eindhoven side could extend their lead.

‘Sure, we’ll get them. Anything is possible,’ says a young girl watching from the front row. A little further away, a man is watching the training session. ‘Yes, the chances are not very good. But we did it in 2007 and 2015 against De Graafschap, on the last matchday. So I always keep hoping,’ he says.

Champions League

Feyenoord are third, five points behind PSV. And staying in second place is perhaps even more important than winning the title. Second place is needed to qualify directly for next year’s Champions League. It guarantees many millions that the Eindhoven club can then count on.

PSV still have to play the Rotterdam side next week.’ I think you have to focus on yourself,’ he says. “It is nice what everyone is doing, but in the end you have to win. And then just see how high you can go”. This sentiment is echoed by a young girl a little further down the road.”You concentrate on first place anyway. And yes, if you come second, so be it.” Her friend adds: ‘Ajax winning the title. No, of course you don’t want that.’

PSV play at home to Fortuna Sittard next Saturday.

Source : Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan