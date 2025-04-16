Politicians agree to host 300 asylum seekers in old tax office

Eindhoven City Council on Tuesday night approved the plan to structurally house 300 asylum seekers in the old tax office on Karel de Grotelaan. Side note to the plan is that Alderman Samir Toub, together with housing corporation Trudo, is going to see if some of the 100 emergency seekers in the building can also become permanent residents.

Former Belastingkantoor (tax office) in Eindhoven is being converted into ‘Huis van Intussen‘ (house of in between). A shelter for 300 asylum seekers and status holders. There will also be social housing for 100 emergency seekers, such as students, starters and parents who are in divorce. This is the plan of the Municipality of Eindhoven, Centraal Orgaan opvang asielzoekers (COA, central agency for the reception of asylum seekers) and housing corporation Trudo.

The reception here should start in 2027, at which point a 30-year term will begin. Eindhoven City Council voted overwhelmingly in favour of the plan on Tuesday. Only council members Rudy Reker (LPF, list Pim Fortuyn) and Nicolas Knoester (FvD, Forum voor Democratie, voted against the plan.

Neighbours are not directly against the reception of asylum seekers, but wonder whether the combination with emergency seekers – people who urgently need housing due to personal circumstances – is beneficial to integration. A petition in which local residents expressed their concerns was signed more than 800 times.

Permanent residence

These concerns were heard by Eindhoven’s political parties. VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) council member Marieke van Gastel submitted a proposal to work with housing corporation Trudo to look for a “healthy occupant mix” among the hundred emergency seekers. She found support in her appeal from GroenLinks (green left party), PvdA (labour party) Partij voor de Dieren, (party for the animals), CDA (christian democrats), 50PLUS and D66 (democrats).

Alderman Toub embraced the idea and said he would work with Trudo to see if a link could be made between urgent housing seekers and the neighbourhood. “This can be done, for example, through social engagement or volunteer work in the neighbourhood”, Toub said.

Upgrade Genderpark

Council member Patrick van Tuijn (PvdA) sees opportunities to take care of nearby Genderpark. The office building itself has hardly any outdoor space, which Van Tuijn says calls for an upgrade of the park. With this he endorses the concerns of Stichting Vrienden van het Genderpark (foundation friends of Genderpark). They previously shared their concerns about the state of the park with the Eindhoven politicians. Every year, for example, the park would be partially flooded for a long period of time. “With the arrival of this shelter, this is a good time to address this situation and also more sports, games and meeting places in the park”. Alderman Toub agreed with Van Tuijn and hopes to see an improved Genderpark in 2027 as well.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob