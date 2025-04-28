Police suspect arson in flat

By
Yawar
-
Solar panels damaged in fire in Eindhoven
Photo credit: Alain Heeren/Studio040

Police believe the fire in an apartment on Offenbachlaan in Eindhoven was started deliberately on Sunday evening. Officers launched a major investigation on Monday.

According to the police, it was quickly clear that arson was likely the case. That is why officers have launched a major investigation. Witnesses are being interviewed and camera footage is being viewed.

During the fire that probably started on the balcony of an apartment on Sunday evening around 20:45, several homes had to be evacuated. As far as is known, no one was injured.

Source: www.studio040.nl
Translated by Yawar Abbas

