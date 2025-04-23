Poker player Onno Marsman from Geldrop to finals

Poker player Onno Marsman from Geldrop qualified for the finals of the Open Dutch championship last weekend.

He won the local preliminary round in Afferden and qualified directly for the national final.

ONK (open Dutch championships) Poker is not only intended for experienced players. Also beginners can get acquainted with the game of poker. The atmosphere is relaxed, because sociability and fun are central to ONK Poker. The finals take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July in

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob