Owner of Son swimming pool presents business plan

The operator of the swimming pool in Son and Breugel has submitted a business plan to the council. He aims to prevent the pool from having to close, as there is no budget allocated for subsidies for the pool in the municipal budget.

In November last year, Councillor Jan Boersma (Finance) was very clear: “We have a shortfall of 750,000 euros and need to make cuts.” This meant that the swimming pool in Son could no longer receive subsidies as a matter of course. However, according to some members of the council, the operator of the swimming pool should be given the opportunity to present a business plan.

This has now happened. The details were not made clear during the last council meeting, but Councillor Jelle de Jong (Subsidy Policy) indicated that he had received a ‘document’. However, it was too short notice to discuss the contents of the plan in detail.

Necessity

A large group of residents from Son and Breugel has strongly opposed the possible closure of the swimming pool. “It’s not a luxury, but a matter of dire necessity,” said Marleen Abbringh, founder of the swimming association Splash! “Especially considering the ageing population in our municipality.”

However, operator Wim van Santvoort was resolute: “If the council decides to stop providing us with funding, we will be forced to close. It will no longer be viable to keep the swimming pool and the other facilities open.”

According to Van Santvoort, the swimming pool plays an important societal role in Son and Breugel. “Not only with our swimming pool, but also with the sauna and sports facilities. Young and old come here to learn to swim and for their health.”

Subsidy

The swimming pool has received an annual subsidy of €120,000 over the past five years. A new application has been submitted for the same period, this time for an amount of €200,000. According to Van Santvoort, this is still relatively low. “Comparable swimming pools in the region sometimes receive as much as four to six hundred thousand pounds per year.”

According to Van Santvoort, the municipality has spent ‘hundreds of thousands’ on studies, only to conclude that it is an ‘excellent swimming pool, with many visitors.’ “The second study cost around €100,000. This amount could have been saved, as a round of discussions with the users would have clearly indicated that a swimming facility is highly desired.”

The floor is now once again with the municipal council of Son and Breugel.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh