Nieuwendijk and Heggestraat in Geldrop to be revamped

The Nieuwendijk and Heggestraat in Geldrop will undergo renovations starting Monday. The two streets in the village centre will be reconfigured.

The roadway of Nieuwendijk will be narrowed and refurbished, featuring new cobblestones. Additionally, there will be more greenery with new trees, and the sewer system will be replaced. Parking spaces will also be added on Heggestraat.

Speed

There will be sufficient space for cyclists, according to the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo. The council states that the new layout better aligns with the maximum speed limit in the two streets: 30 kilometres per hour.

Sewer

The sewer system is fifty years old and due for replacement. With a new system, the council aims to ensure that clean rainwater does not flow to the sewage treatment plant but is absorbed into the ground.

The work is expected to last until mid-September. During the construction, homes and businesses will remain accessible to pedestrians.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh