New elephant Timber at Eindhoven Zoo

The male elephant Timber has arrived at Eindhoven Zoo. He moved from Wildlands Emmen to Nuenen to contribute to the arrival of healthy new calves.

Timber is a 27-year-old Asian elephant. He is the first adult bull in the zoo since a year. Previous year, male elephant Sibu left for ARTIS. Sibu is the father of several elephants, including the female Jing. Now that she is a bit older, she can soon have a calf herself and to ensure that genetically healthy elephant babies are born, Sibu has been moved and Timber is coming back. The Zoo hopes that Jing and Timber can provide offspring in the future. Stephan Rijnen, head of animal care, is happy with the arrival of Timber. “We are delighted with the arrival of Timber and are happy that he has arrived safely”.

Transfer

The transfer went smoothly. The caretakers from Eindhoven Zoo visited Wildlands Emmen beforehand. When the move was ready, two caretakers from Emmen went with Timber to reassure him in a new environment. “The coming weeks, Timber can quietly explore his surroundings”, Rijnen says. The elephant will stay separate from the herd for the first two weeks. After two weeks, he is slowly introduced to the other elephants.

The elephant bull is immediately visible to visitors.

For more information: Eindhoven Zoo

Studio040

Translated by: Bob