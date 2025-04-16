Municipality of Best sends urgent letter to asylum minister Faber

Best’s Mayor, Aldermen and City Council are demanding a strong signal from asylum minister Faber on the implementation of the ‘spreading law’, which regulates the distribution of asylum seekers among Dutch municipalities. They want the minister to express her explicit support for municipalities. Best feels “let down” by the minister.

The urgent letter to the minister refers to the disturbances at an information meeting for residents convened by the municipality almost two weeks ago about the arrival of an asylum seekers’ centre (azc) in Best. There was unrest both inside and outside the sports hall. It even got so out of hand that the meeting had to be terminated prematurely. Among others, personnel of the Municipality of Best were threatened and this was reported by the City Council.Spreidingswet

‘Violence must not pay’

With the letter sent to Faber, the municipality underlines that it is implementing national policy, but also that it is careful not to run serious security risks in doing so. “It can’t go on like this. Violence should not be rewarded in our democratic constitutional state”, the City Council writes. The city council and the Mayor also denounce Tweede Kamer (house of representatives) members who call for demonstrations against the arrival of an asylum seekers’ centre.

The Municipality of Best is now asking Faber to take responsibility. “We hope that you have an eye and ear for our concerns”, Faber said. The minister is invited to come to Best: “You are most welcome”.

Barricades

The letter came up during a council meeting of the Municipality of Best. To prevent people who are not in favour of a large asylum centre from disrupting that meeting, the Town Hall was closed to citizens from 18:00 on Monday evening. There were fences around the building.

Quiet

Over a hundred people came to Dorpsplein (village square) to express their dissatisfaction outside. It remained quiet this time, although the police had to issue a few admonishments, including when fireworks were set off. By 21:00 there were only about twenty men, mostly young, demonstrators. The council meeting proceeded in an orderly fashion.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob