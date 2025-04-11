Municipal Council language often hard to understand

Terms like supporting basis, consideration framework, and standing by are commonly used by politicians in Eindhoven. But for many residents, such language is difficult to follow. While the municipality is keen to get locals more involved in politics, the question remains: do people actually understand what councillors and civil servants are saying? Studio040 put it to the test.

“I do find politics interesting, but sometimes I just think, ‘What are they even talking about?’ The language can be really tricky,” says a young man during a walk through the city centre. An older woman adds, “They could definitely use simpler language.”

Efforts to Improve

For years, the city has been making efforts to communicate more clearly with residents. One such initiative is the ‘Clear Language’ training course, which teaches civil servants how to write in a way that’s easy for everyone to understand.

Eindhoven has also launched a pilot scheme: if residents receive a letter from the council that they don’t understand, they can send it back for clarification.

Put to the test

Better and more understandable communication with residents is also an objective described in the local coalition agreement of GroenLinks, PvdA, CDA, and D66. But whether politicians themselves always set a good example remains to be seen. Studio040 therefore noted down several words and expressions that often pop up during public political meetings at the Eindhoven city hall.

Studio040 then put this to the test and asked residents on the street whether they know what words like ‘support base’ and ‘symbolic politics’ actually mean. Watch the report here:

Source: Studio 040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.